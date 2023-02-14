President of Moldova Maia Sandu speaks during a press briefing at the presidential palace in Chisinau on Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Moldova leader unveils Russian ‘plot’ to topple government

  • President Maia Sandu was speaking a week after Zelensky said Ukraine had intercepted plans by Moscow to destroy the former Soviet republic
  • Since Russia invaded Ukraine, Moldova has worked to forge closer ties with Western partners and has been granted EU candidate status

Associated Press

Updated: 5:11am, 14 Feb, 2023

