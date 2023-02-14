An Afghan vendor sells flowers in Kabul where Valentine’s Day is banned. Photo: AFP
Afghan florists heartbroken over Taliban Valentine’s Day ban
- In Kabul’s famed Flower Street, shops were full of heart-shaped garlands and toy animals, but empty of customers as officers and armed escorts patrolled
- Valentine’s Day is ‘a sloganeering day of the infidels … celebrating the day of lovers is showing sympathy to the Christian Pope’, a poster on a window stated
