The United Nations on Wednesday said it will need US$5.6 billion to provide humanitarian help in war-torn Ukraine and countries that have hosted refugees in 2023, one year after Russia invaded the country. The amount includes US$3.9 billion to reach 11.1 million people most in need inside Ukraine and US$1.7 billion for millions of the most affected people displaced to 10 neighbouring countries such as Poland, Moldova and Romania. “The appeal is large because the needs are enormous,” Filippo Grandi, the head of the UN refugee agency, said at a press conference. Referring to Ukraine displacement crisis as “the largest in the world”, Grandi said about 6 million people have been displaced inside Ukraine and close to 5 million Ukrainian refugees have registered for temporary protection across Europe. UN humanitarian aid chief Martin Griffiths said that a total of 18 million people are in need of help in Ukraine, about half of the 43 million people who were living in Ukraine before the war. UN agencies work on the ground with local partners in providing aid to cover basic needs such as food, shelter and healthcare, including mental health and psychological support. Nato says Russia’s new offensive in Ukraine under way Grandi said funds given by the international community should be flexible in order for the United Nations to rapidly shift priorities “as the situation is volatile”. Current priority areas include housing, shelter repair and cash help. Grandi, who recently visited front-line areas in Ukraine, said that civilian infrastructure such as kindergartens and flat buildings have been “constantly hit and destroyed.” “After one year, we are becoming a little bit used to this [but] we shouldn’t because it is quite appalling what the Russian invasion is doing to the country,” he added.