A missile trace is seen in a sky near Kyiv on Wednesday. Ukrainian officials say Russia is using balloons to exhaust their air defences. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine says it shot down Russian balloons
- Half a dozen of the devices set off air sirens in Kyiv, in what local officials say were a bit to ‘detect and exhaust our air defence forces’
- A Ukrainian Air Force spokesman says the balloons could also be used for surveillance purposes
