A giant statue of ‘Mother of the Homeland’ is illuminated to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the battle of Stalingrad in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, once known as Stalingrad, Russia. Photo: AP
Prigozhin, Simonyan, Medvedev: the rise of the Russian hawk
- Yevgeny Prigozhin, Dmitry Medvedev and Margarita Simonyan are among Moscow’s fiercest hawks
- Their rise points to a new military fervour in Russia after the Kremlin launched its intervention in Ukraine
A giant statue of ‘Mother of the Homeland’ is illuminated to mark the 80th anniversary of the Soviet victory in the battle of Stalingrad in the southern Russian city of Volgograd, once known as Stalingrad, Russia. Photo: AP