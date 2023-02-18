Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of Nato, speaks during the Munich Security Conference. Photo: dpa
‘Give Ukraine what it needs’, urges Nato chief at global leaders’ security meeting
- Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg led calls at the Munich Security Conference to step up military support for Kyiv as the only way to counter Moscow
- Dozens of senior figures are attending the event as the conflict still rages a year after Moscow first invaded Ukraine, upending the global security landscape
Jens Stoltenberg, Secretary General of Nato, speaks during the Munich Security Conference. Photo: dpa