Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who have built up what they both call a close friendship. Photo: dpa
Hollywood star Sean Penn’s love letter to Ukraine premiere’s at Berlin film festival
- The two-time Oscar winner was in Kyiv making a film about President Zelensky’s rise from comedian to national leader when Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago
- ‘Superpower’ is the actor-director’s admiring portrait of a man he says has ‘a great human heart of courage’ and is also an ‘idiot’s guide’ to Ukrainian history
Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who have built up what they both call a close friendship. Photo: dpa