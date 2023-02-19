Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who have built up what they both call a close friendship. Photo: dpa
Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who have built up what they both call a close friendship. Photo: dpa
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Hollywood star Sean Penn’s love letter to Ukraine premiere’s at Berlin film festival

  • The two-time Oscar winner was in Kyiv making a film about President Zelensky’s rise from comedian to national leader when Russia invaded Ukraine a year ago
  • ‘Superpower’ is the actor-director’s admiring portrait of a man he says has ‘a great human heart of courage’ and is also an ‘idiot’s guide’ to Ukrainian history

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 12:01am, 19 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who have built up what they both call a close friendship. Photo: dpa
Hollywood actor and film director Sean Penn hands with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky who have built up what they both call a close friendship. Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE