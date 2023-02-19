Relatives and friends of those killed in six weeks of fighting for control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region visit the Yerablur Military Memorial Cemetery in Yerevan, Armenia in September. Photo: AFP / Getty Images / TNS
US calls on Armenia and Azerbaijan to seize ‘historic’ chance for peace in Nagorno-Karabakh

  • At the Munich Security Conference in Germany, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US remained committed to supporting peace efforts
  • When the Soviet Union collapsed in 1991, ethnic Armenian separatists in Karabakh broke away from Azerbaijan. The ensuing conflict claimed around 30,000 lives

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:37am, 19 Feb, 2023

