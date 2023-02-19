Tourist boats sail to the Church of Savior on Spilled Blood at White Night in St Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Shutterstock/File
Russia
What is Russia’s plan to lure more Chinese tourists? Noodle stations at hotels

  • Authorities are partnering with officials in China to offer training for Russian hoteliers, including language courses and traditional cuisine
  • The first post-pandemic Chinese tour group is expected to arrive in St Petersburg from Guangzhou on February 25, per Russian state-owned news agency TASS

Business Insider

Updated: 10:45am, 19 Feb, 2023

