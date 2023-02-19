Tourist boats sail to the Church of Savior on Spilled Blood at White Night in St Petersburg, Russia. Photo: Shutterstock/File
What is Russia’s plan to lure more Chinese tourists? Noodle stations at hotels
- Authorities are partnering with officials in China to offer training for Russian hoteliers, including language courses and traditional cuisine
- The first post-pandemic Chinese tour group is expected to arrive in St Petersburg from Guangzhou on February 25, per Russian state-owned news agency TASS
