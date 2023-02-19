Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukraine war: 1 year on
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: US, Russia trade barbs over ‘crimes against humanity’ claim

  • Washington is trying to demonise Moscow and foment the crisis in Ukraine with the allegations, Russia’s ambassador to the US said on Sunday
  • US formally concluded Russia committed ‘crimes against humanity’ during its nearly year-long invasion of Ukraine, Vice-President Kamala Harris said

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:12pm, 19 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
Ukrainian servicemen walk by fragments of a downed aircraft, in in Kyiv, Ukraine. Photo: AP/File
READ FULL ARTICLE