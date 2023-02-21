US President Joe Biden, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP
How the US president sneaked out of Washington and into Kyiv – without anyone noticing
- Joe Biden’s surprise visit to Ukraine on Monday was the first time in modern history that a US leader has visited a war zone outside the aegis of the US military
- ‘We did notify the Russians that President Biden will be travelling to Kyiv … for deconfliction purposes,’ said US national security adviser Jake Sullivan
US President Joe Biden, left, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at St Michaels Golden-Domed Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine on Monday. Photo: AP