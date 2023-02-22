Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet in Beijing in February 2022. Photo: Sputnik via AP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

China’s Xi Jinping preparing to visit Russia for summit with Vladimir Putin, US report says

  • The meeting is part of a push for multiparty Ukraine peace talks and will allow Beijing to reiterate its calls that nuclear arms not be used, insiders say
  • The timing of the trip has not been finalised, but it could be in April or early May, when Russia celebrates its World War II victory over Germany

Reuters
Updated: 12:36am, 22 Feb, 2023

