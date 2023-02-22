Russia will continue to observe limits on the number of nuclear warheads it can deploy under the New START treaty despite a decision to suspend participation in the agreement, Moscow said. President Vladimir Putin announced the freeze during a speech on Tuesday to both houses of the Russian parliament in which he also repeated accusations the West was seeking to destroy Russia. The lower house Duma will on Wednesday consider Putin’s draft law on suspending participation in the New START treaty. It is expected to rubber-stamp it. Under the treaty, signed in 2010 and extended until 2026, Moscow and Washington committed to deploying no more than 1,550 strategic nuclear warheads and a maximum of 700 long-range missiles and bombers. “In order to maintain a sufficient degree of predictability and stability in the sphere of nuclear missiles, Russia intends to adhere to a responsible approach and will continue to strictly observe the quantitative restrictions provided for by the New START treaty within the life cycle of the treaty,” the foreign ministry in Moscow said in a statement. The ministry also said it would continue to notify the United States of planned test launches of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs). Russia’s nuclear arsenal: how big and who controls it? The United States, Nato, as well as other nuclear powers Britain and France criticised Putin’s decision, which he announced almost a year into Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Russia’s decision was “deeply unfortunate and irresponsible” but that Washington was still willing to talk about the issue. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the move meant that “the whole arms control architecture has been dismantled”. In its statement, the foreign ministry blamed the United States for Russia’s decision to suspend the treaty, accusing Washington of being in non-compliance with its provisions and of trying to undermine Russia’s national security. “There is every reason to state that US policy is aimed at undermining Russia’s national security, which directly contradicts the fundamental principles and understandings enshrined in the preamble of the treaty,” it said. Moscow said the fundamental geopolitical realities that underpinned the signing of the treaty had changed. It said the provisions had become one-sided, favouring the United States, and Washington had found ways to violate its central limits on the number of nuclear warheads that can be deployed. Inspections of nuclear arsenals allowed for under New START were suspended in March 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Russia cancelled talks last November on the resumption of mutual inspections. Moscow said it was not opposed to resuming participation should the United States’ policy towards Russia change. “The decision to suspend participation in New START can be reversed. To do this, Washington must show the political will and make good-faith efforts for general de-escalation,” the foreign ministry said. “We are convinced that the potential of the treaty in terms of its contribution to strengthening international security and strategic stability is far from exhausted.” US accuses Russia of violating New START nuclear treaty Putin emphasised in Tuesday’s speech that Russia was only suspending, not terminating, its participation in the treaty. Russia and the United States together hold 90 per cent of the world’s nuclear warheads. Europe, the United States and Ukraine have repeatedly accused Putin of dangerous nuclear sabre-rattling throughout the war in Ukraine, but before Tuesday’s speech, he had appeared to dial down his nuclear rhetoric in recent months. Some Western experts said Russia’s decision was a blow to efforts to cap nuclear stockpiles, but does not immediately heighten the risk of nuclear war. “New START is not dead, but it is in an induced coma,” said Emmanuelle Maitre, at the Foundation for Strategic Research (FRS), a think tank in Paris. “This kind of treaty works on the basis of political will, and clearly there is none left,” she said. While Putin is the latest leader to damage arms control and anti-proliferation efforts, he is not the first. In 2002 the US, under president George W. Bush, left the Anti-Ballistic Missile Treaty (ABM) after 30 years. During the Donald Trump presidency, the United States withdrew from an Iran nuclear deal, the Open Skies agreement on air surveillance and from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty (INF). But even as Putin appears to have put another nail in the coffin of global security deals, “we shouldn’t overdramatise”, said Marc Finaud, a former diplomat and now vice-president of IDN, a French association promoting nuclear disarmament. “It’s a way of putting pressure on the United States and on Nato, and part of the unchanged strategy of making evermore aggressive threats,” he said. “But it’s not a strategic sea change. The Russian doctrine is still the same.” Reuters and Agence France-Presse