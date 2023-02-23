Deputy head of Russia’s Security Council Dmitry Medvedev arrives to watch a military parade in Moscow in June 2020. Photo: AFP
Ex-Russian president Dmitry Medvedev says country will disintegrate without victory in Ukraine
- The deputy head of Russia’s National Security Council rejected Biden’s calls for Moscow to withdraw its troops, calling the US leader ‘senile’
- Medvedev accused the US of ‘megalomania’, spoke of being on the brink of a ‘world conflict’ and even threatened the use of nuclear weapons
