The epicentre was in the east of Tajikistan, closer to the border with China. The area is sparsely populated but is home to Lake Sarez (pictured). File photo: Nasa
Earthquakes shake Tajikistan, near border with China
- Epicentre of the strongest earthquake was in a remote eastern part of Tajikistan, closer to the border with China
- Tajikistan, like much of the rest of Central Asia, is prone to natural disasters and has a history of floods, earthquakes, landslides
