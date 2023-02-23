Launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. Photo: AFP
Launching of the Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile at Plesetsk testing field, Russia. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: 1 year on
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Putin says Russia will deploy ‘Satan 2’ Sarmat nuclear missiles – boost land, sea, air forces

  • A year since invading Ukraine, Putin announces new strategic systems to strengthen ‘the nuclear triad’, unless the West backs off
  • RS-28 Sarmat liquid-fuelled missile, nicknamed ‘Satan 2’, was revealed by Putin in 2018, and was supposed to have been deployed last year

Reuters
Updated: 8:01pm, 23 Feb, 2023

