Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) following their meeting in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan
- The president says he has not seen the proposal, which Beijing has promised to publish in time for the 1-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion
- He says it is a ‘very good fact’ that China started talking about Ukraine and ‘sent some signals’
