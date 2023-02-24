Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky attends a joint press conference with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez (not pictured) following their meeting in Kyiv on Thursday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
Volodymyr Zelensky wants to meet China over its Ukraine peace plan

  • The president says he has not seen the proposal, which Beijing has promised to publish in time for the 1-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion
  • He says it is a ‘very good fact’ that China started talking about Ukraine and ‘sent some signals’

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:44am, 24 Feb, 2023

