An electronic sign displays the results of a vote by delegations adopting a resolution on Ukraine during a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday to mark one year since the start of Russia’s invasion. Photo: Reuters
UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine
- The non-binding vote saw 141 members in support, 7 opposed and 32, including China and India, abstaining
- The resolution marks the 1-year anniversary of the war with a call for ‘just and lasting’ peace
