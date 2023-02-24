An electronic sign displays the results of a vote by delegations adopting a resolution on Ukraine during a high-level meeting of the United Nations General Assembly on Thursday to mark one year since the start of Russia’s invasion. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

UN votes overwhelmingly to demand Russia withdraw from Ukraine

  • The non-binding vote saw 141 members in support, 7 opposed and 32, including China and India, abstaining
  • The resolution marks the 1-year anniversary of the war with a call for ‘just and lasting’ peace

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 5:50am, 24 Feb, 2023

