Japan is considering new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine, in step with moves by other Group of Seven (G7) countries, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Friday. Speaking ahead of a call with other G7 leaders and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky due later on Friday, Kishida said he would present new ideas for sanctions but did not give any details. Britain on Friday announced a new package of Russian sanctions, including export bans on every item used by Russia in war, while the United States has said it is also preparing new measures. “Russia is refusing to change their hardline stance,” Kishida told reporters at a news conference to mark the one-year anniversary of the invasion, which Moscow calls a “special military operation”. G7 raises Ukraine support to US$39 billion, urges IMF to fund in March “The international community must come together and show solidarity and impose strong sanctions against Russia,” Kishida said. Last month, Japan tightened sanctions against Russia, including banning some exports and freezing the assets of Russian officials and entities. It has not gone as far as some western countries, however, and Japanese firms have maintained stakes in Russian oil and gas projects seen as critical to Japan’s energy supplies. Kishida, who will host the G7 summit in Hiroshima in May, said he was considering travelling to Ukraine in a show of solidarity with the country. US President Joe Biden made a surprise visit to Kyiv earlier this week.