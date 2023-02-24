Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses finance ministers and central bank governors at G20 meeting in Bangalore. Photo: AP
Don’t mention the war – G20 tensions flare over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
- US condemned the ‘illegal and unjustified war against Ukraine’, while France and Germany insisted any joint statement from G20 must refer to the ‘war’
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi avoided mention of Ukraine or its invasion by Russia – reports say India wants to keep the word ‘war’ out of statements
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses finance ministers and central bank governors at G20 meeting in Bangalore. Photo: AP