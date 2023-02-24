People take part in a protest organised by the Voice of Ukraine initiative in Prague: Photo: dpa
Candlelit vigils and a wrecked Russian tank as Ukraine’s allies mark one year of war
- In Berlin, a rusting Russian T-72 tank that was destroyed and captured in the first weeks of the war, was left outside the Russian embassy
- In Belgrade, a bloody cake decorated with a skull was left in front of the Russian embassy, while other countries held up banners with slogans criticising Russia
People take part in a protest organised by the Voice of Ukraine initiative in Prague: Photo: dpa