People take part in a protest organised by the Voice of Ukraine initiative in Prague: Photo: dpa
People take part in a protest organised by the Voice of Ukraine initiative in Prague: Photo: dpa
Ukraine war: 1 year on
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Candlelit vigils and a wrecked Russian tank as Ukraine’s allies mark one year of war

  • In Berlin, a rusting Russian T-72 tank that was destroyed and captured in the first weeks of the war, was left outside the Russian embassy
  • In Belgrade, a bloody cake decorated with a skull was left in front of the Russian embassy, while other countries held up banners with slogans criticising Russia

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:00am, 25 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
People take part in a protest organised by the Voice of Ukraine initiative in Prague: Photo: dpa
People take part in a protest organised by the Voice of Ukraine initiative in Prague: Photo: dpa
READ FULL ARTICLE