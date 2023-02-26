A Ukrainian serviceman sits inside a 2S3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer near the frontline town of Bakhmut, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Wagner fighters capture Ukrainian village near Bakhmut, claims Russian mercenary leader
- ‘The Wagner private military company secured complete control of the locality of Yagodnoye (Yahidne) to the north of Bakhmut,’ said Yevgeny Prigozhin
- Earlier this week Prigozhin accused the army top brass of treason for failing to supply his Wagner group fighters with sufficient ammunition
