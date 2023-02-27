Ukrainian military medical staff help their wounded comrade to get out from an ambulance near Bakhmut, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: AP
US billionaire Bill Ackman donates US$3.25 million for ambulances in Ukraine
- Ackman’s donation will cover the purchase of 15 specially equipped Toyota 4x4 Land Cruiser ambulances and the costs of operating them on the front lines
- Hedge fund manager Ackman, whose great-grandfather emigrated to the US from Ukraine, has an estimated net worth of US$3.5 billion, according to Forbes
