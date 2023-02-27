Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin / dpa
Russia will ‘take into account’ Nato’s nuclear capability, says Vladimir Putin
- ‘Nato countries have declared their main goal to inflict a strategic defeat on us … how can we not take into account their nuclear capabilities?’ said Putin
- Putin also used the interview to allege that the West wants to break up Russia, a notion that he has repeatedly used to justify Russian aggression in Ukraine
