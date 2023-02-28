The Kremlin says it will study China’s peace plan to the Ukraine conflict. Photo: TNS/File
Ukraine war: Russia to study China peace proposal, Kyiv says ‘no signs’ Beijing arming Moscow

  • Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Beijing’s voice should be heard, and any initiatives that might bring peace closer were worthy of attention
  • Ukraine and its allies rejected the Chinese initiative as unacceptably biased towards Russia’s interests soon after Beijing announced it last week

Agencies

Updated: 1:35pm, 28 Feb, 2023