US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: US warns Chinese companies of sanctions if Beijing gives lethal aid to Russia

  • Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China provides lethal aid to Russia for the conflict, it will be a serious problem for Beijing in its relationship with other countries
  • Blinken, who is touring Central Asia, also announced US$25 million in new economic assistance and pledged support for the sovereignty of the ex-Soviet republics

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 11:02pm, 28 Feb, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE