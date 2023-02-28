US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (left) with Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in Astana on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war: US warns Chinese companies of sanctions if Beijing gives lethal aid to Russia
- Secretary of State Antony Blinken said if China provides lethal aid to Russia for the conflict, it will be a serious problem for Beijing in its relationship with other countries
- Blinken, who is touring Central Asia, also announced US$25 million in new economic assistance and pledged support for the sovereignty of the ex-Soviet republics
