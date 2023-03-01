Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an extended meeting of the board of the Federal Security Service on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
Russian President Vladimir Putin delivers a speech during an extended meeting of the board of the Federal Security Service on Tuesday. Photo: Kremlin via dpa
Ukraine war
Vladimir Putin orders Ukraine border tightening as drones hit Russia

  • A spate of attacks that Russian authorities blamed on Kyiv saw a drone crash just 100km away from Moscow
  • Some Russian war bloggers described the raids as a possible rehearsal of a bigger, more ambitious attack

Associated Press
Updated: 1:05am, 1 Mar, 2023

