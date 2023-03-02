Russian officials accused Ukrainian saboteurs of crossing into Western Russia and attacking local villages on Thursday, an accusation that Ukraine denied, warning that Moscow could use the claims to justify stepping up its own assaults in the ongoing war. The exact circumstances of the incident reported in the Bryansk region were unclear, including what the strategic purpose of such an attack might be. If confirmed, it would be another indication following drone attacks earlier this week that Kyiv could be stepping up pressure against Moscow by exposing Russian defensive weaknesses, embarrassing the Kremlin and sowing unease among Russian civilians. Russian President Vladimir Putin blamed Ukrainian “terrorists” for an incursion, claiming that they deliberately targeted civilians, including children. “It was yet another terror attack, another crime”, Putin said during a video call. “They infiltrated the area near the border and opened fire on civilians”. While Russian war hawks have expressed dismay about what they saw as Putin’s reluctance to declare martial law and a sweeping mobilisation of soldiers, the Russian leader’s comments Thursday’s didn’t appear to signal any such moves. Putin said the attack in the Bryansk region, which he blamed on “neo-Nazis,” confirmed that Russia did the right thing by launching its “special military operation” in Ukraine. “I repeat again: They will not succeed and we will finish pushing them out,” he said. Ukraine forces may pull out of Bakhmut, Zelensky adviser says Putin is set to chair a weekly meeting of his Security Council on Friday. Asked by reporters whether the attack in Bryansk could warrant a change in the status of the conflict, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov responded with a coy “I can’t say for now”. Peskov said that Putin cancelled a planned trip to southern Russia set for Thursday and was receiving reports on the situation from the regional governor. Thursday’s apparent incursion came just days after Putin ordered the Federal Security Service to tighten controls on Russia’s border with Ukraine. Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak described the Russian reports as “a classic deliberate provocation”. Russia “wants to scare its people to justify the attack on another country (and) the growing poverty after the year of war”, he tweeted, suggesting that the attack was the work of Russian partisans. Amid conflicting initial reports, Russia’s Federal Security Service said fighting with the sabotage unit was taking place in the Bryansk region. The Federal Security Service was quoted by the Russian state Tass news agency as saying that “activities to eliminate armed Ukrainian nationalists who violated the state border” were underway. Tass, citing Russian law enforcement, reported earlier that the saboteurs were holding up to six people hostage. The local governor said the group had fired on a vehicle there, killing one man and wounding a 10-year-old child. Tass reported, citing an unnamed security official, that two villages in the Bryansk region – Sushany and Lyubechane – were under attack by “several dozen armed fighters”. Alexander Bogomaz, the governor of the Bryansk region, which borders Ukraine, said the group fired on a vehicle in Lyubechane, killing one man and wounding a child. He also said that a Ukrainian drone struck a house in the Sushany, setting it ablaze.