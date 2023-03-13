Both Ukraine and Russia on Sunday reported high casualties in Ukraine’s Donbas region, the focus of Moscow’s slow, long-running advance into its neighbour’s territory. Much of the fighting in the east has centred on Bakhmut , largely destroyed in months of attacks and shelling by Russia during the year-old conflict. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces had suffered more than 1,100 dead in less than a week of fighting near the city. “In less than a week, starting from 6th March, we managed to kill more than 1,100 enemy soldiers in the Bakhmut sector alone, Russia’s irreversible loss, right there, near Bakhmut,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address. He said Russian forces had also sustained 1,500 “sanitary losses” – soldiers wounded badly enough to keep them out of further action. Dozens of pieces of enemy equipment were destroyed as were more than 10 Russian ammunition depots. Russia’s defence ministry said its forces were conducting further military operations in Donetsk which, together with adjacent Luhansk, makes up Donbas. Ukraine: Wagner says Russian fighters close to ‘killing zone’ The ministry said Russian forces had killed more than 220 Ukrainian soldiers over the past 24 hours. “In the Donetsk direction … more than 220 Ukrainian servicemen, an infantry fighting vehicle, three armoured fighting vehicles, seven vehicles, as well as a D-30 howitzer were destroyed during the day,” the ministry said. Ukraine said on Saturday that more than 500 Russian troops had been killed or wounded in a recent 24-hour period as they battled for control of Bakhmut. Reuters could not independently verify the accounts of either side. Russian forces and troops from the privately run Wagner group of mercenaries have captured territory in the eastern part of the city and outskirts to the north and south but have so far failed to encircle it. Moscow says capturing Bakhmut would punch a hole in Ukrainian defences and be a step toward seizing all of the Donbas industrial region, a major target. Also on Sunday, Ukraine’s SBU security services confirmed the identity of a Ukrainian soldier killed by a hail of bullets, in an execution video that went viral. SBU investigators named the soldier as 42-year-old Oleksandr Igorovich Matsievsky, a sniper with the 163rd battalion of the territorial defence brigade in the Chernihiv region in northeastern Ukraine. Zelensky on Sunday praised Matsievsky’s “bravery” in his daily address, awarding the soldier the Hero of Ukraine title. Zelensky said Matsievsky was “a soldier, a person who will be remembered forever” by Ukrainians. The soldier’s identity had been unclear, with conflicting statements from the military, which initially named two different servicemen. The video footage appears to show a detained Ukrainian combatant standing in a shallow trench being shot dead by multiple automatic weapons after saying “Glory to Ukraine”. According to the regional department of the Northern section of the Ukrainian armed forces, Moldova-born Matsievsky had been taken prisoner with four other Ukrainian soldiers in the region of Donetsk. In recent days, his mother had confirmed her son’s identity in a television report.