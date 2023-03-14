Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov accused the West on Tuesday of fomenting “years of confrontation” in the Asia-Pacific region after the Aukus alliance agreed a nuclear-powered submarines deal. “The Anglo-Saxon world, with the creation of structures like Aukus and with the advancement of Nato military infrastructures into Asia, is making a serious bet on many years of confrontation” in the region, Lavrov said in televised comments. The Kremlin said that the Aukus agreement between Australia, Britain and the United States to supply Canberra with several nuclear-powered submarines would require international oversight. “There are a lot of questions related to issues around non-proliferation,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding that “particular transparency will needed”. Australia faces tough task soothing Asia anxieties over Aukus subs: analysts Meanwhile, the UN nuclear watchdog on Tuesday said it has to ensure that “no proliferation risks” will come from the nuclear-powered submarine pact. Australia on Monday announced it would buy up to five US nuclear-powered submarines, then build a new model with US and British technology under an ambitious plan to bulk up Western muscle across the Asia-Pacific in the face of a rising China. US President Joe Biden has stressed that Australia will not be getting nuclear weapons. “Ultimately, the agency must ensure that no proliferation risks will emanate from this project,” International Atomic Energy Agency chief Rafael Grossi said. “The legal obligations of the parties and the non-proliferation aspects are paramount,” Grossi added. The UK and the United States, both nuclear-weapons states, have to report to the IAEA “international transfers of nuclear material” to non-nuclear-weapon states such as Australia, the press release said. Australia, for its part, will have to make “an arrangement” with the UN watchdog to be able to use nuclear material “such as nuclear propulsion for submarines”, Grossi stressed. “This process involves serious legal and complex technical matters,” Grossi said while promising to fulfil his mandate of verification and non-proliferation “in an impartial manner” and in all transparency. As the discussions with the Aukus parties continue, Grossi plans to submit a report on the subject at the next IAEA Board of Governors in June.