Russia’s defence ministry said on Friday that it had decorated pilots involved in an incident this week that led to the crash of an American drone over the Black Sea. Washington released footage on Thursday of what it said showed Russian military jets bearing down on the unmanned aircraft and releasing fuel as it passes, in what appeared to be aimed at blinding its optical instruments to drive it from the area. Moscow maintains the drone was downed after it lost control. The confrontation ratcheted up tensions between Moscow and Washington and spurred a rare phone call between senior US and Russian military officials. “Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu presented state awards to the Su-27 pilots who prevented an American MQ-9 drone from violating (Russia’s) temporary airspace,” Moscow’s defence ministry said on Friday. The move appears to signal Moscow’s intention to adopt a more aggressive stance towards future US surveillance flights. While calling out Russia for “reckless” action, the White House also tried to avoid exacerbating tensions. US officials emphasised that they have not been able to determine whether the Russian pilot intentionally struck the American drone and stressed that lines of communication with Moscow remain open. Russian officials also emphasised the need to maintain lines of communication, but they harshly denounced the US action as an arrogant disregard of Moscow’s no-flight zone. “This is a clear sign that Russia will keep downing the American drones,” pro-Kremlin political analyst Sergei Markov wrote in a commentary on the award announcement. “This decision will receive a strong support from the Russian society that wants the government to toughen its policy.” Moscow said its warplanes reacted to a violation of a no-flight zone Russia has established in the area near Crimea amid the fighting in Ukraine in accordance with international norms. The US military said it ditched the drone in the Black Sea on Tuesday after the Russian jets dumped fuel on it before one of them struck its propeller while in international airspace. On Friday, Moscow reiterated that the pilots “did not use on-board weapons”, “made no contact” and “safely returned to their home airfield”. Russia also repeated that the drone crashed “as a result of sharp manoeuvring at around 0930 Moscow time (0630 GMT)”. The United States uses MQ-9s for surveillance and carrying out strikes, and has long operated over the Black Sea, keeping an eye on Russian naval forces. Washington said after the incident that it would “continue to fly and to operate wherever international law allows”. Moscow has repeatedly voiced concern about US intelligence flights close to Crimea, which Russia seized from Ukraine in 2014 amid strong international condemnation. The Kremlin has charged the US and its allies of effectively becoming engaged in the Ukraine conflict by providing weapons and sharing intelligence with Kyiv. Some Russian officials say US surveillance flights helped gather intelligence that allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets. Additional reporting by Associated Press