The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant on Friday against Russian President Vladimir Putin , accusing him of being responsible for war crimes committed in Ukraine , but Moscow said the move was meaningless. Russia has repeatedly denied accusations that its forces have committed atrocities during its year-long invasion of its neighbour. The ICC issued the warrant for Putin’s arrest on suspicion of unlawful deportation of children and unlawful transfer of people from the territory of Ukraine to the Russian Federation. The news came ahead of a planned state visit to Moscow next week by Chinese President Xi Jinping which is likely to cement much closer ties between Russia and China just as relations between Moscow and the West hit new lows. Beijing and Moscow struck a “no limits” partnership before the invasion and US and European leaders have said they are concerned Beijing may send arms to Russia. China has denied any such plan, criticising Western weapon supplies to Ukraine, which will soon extend to fighter jets after Poland and Slovakia this week approved deliveries. The Kremlin said the jets would simply be destroyed. Putin says Russia’s existence at stake in Ukraine, taunts West over economy The Kremlin said on Friday it did not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Russia found the very questions raised by the ICC “outrageous and unacceptable”, and that any decisions of the court were “null and void” with respect to Russia. Asked if Putin now feared travelling to countries that recognised the ICC, Peskov said: “I have nothing to add on this subject. That’s all we want to say.” The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman The ICC also issued a warrant for Maria Lvova-Belova, Russia’s Commissioner for Children’s Rights, on the same charges. In the first reaction to the news from Moscow, Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on her Telegram channel: “The decisions of the International Criminal Court have no meaning for our country, including from a legal point of view.” “Russia is not a party to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court and bears no obligations under it.” Senior Ukrainian officials applauded the ICC decision, with the country’s Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin hailing it as “historic for Ukraine and the entire international law system.” Andriy Yermak, chief of the presidential staff, said that issuing the warrant was “only the beginning.” ICC prosecutor Karim Khan opened an investigation into possible war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide in Ukraine a year ago. He highlighted during four trips to Ukraine that he was looking at alleged crimes against children and the targeting of civilian infrastructure. The ICC move came a day after a UN -mandated investigative body accused Russia of committing wide-ranging war crimes in Ukraine, including wilful killings and torture, in some cases making children watch loved ones being raped and detaining others alongside dead bodies. Russia has been placed under unprecedented Western sanctions since he sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on February 24, 2022.