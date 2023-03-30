President Putin with Russian cellist Sergei Roldugin, whose former bankers were sentenced but cannot be named under Swiss court reporting restrictions. Photo: AP
Bankers to Putin’s cellist friend found guilty of negligence by Swiss court
- They were on trial for their handling of finances linked to Sergei Roldugin, ‘a custodian of Putin’s offshore wealth’ and godfather to his daughter
- They should have scrutinised if Roldugin was the real beneficial owner of Gazprombank accounts belonging to firms in Panama and Cyprus, prosecutors said
