Russian and North Korean flags fly near a railway station during the visit of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Russian and North Korean flags fly near a railway station during the visit of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine war: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea, US says

  • Moscow hopes to receive 2 dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang, a White House spokesman added
  • Experts believe the food situation in North Korea is the worst it has been under Kim Jong-un’s rule, but they see no signs of imminent famine or mass deaths

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 5:07am, 31 Mar, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian and North Korean flags fly near a railway station during the visit of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Russian and North Korean flags fly near a railway station during the visit of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE