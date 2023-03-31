Russian and North Korean flags fly near a railway station during the visit of North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un to Vladivostok in April 2019. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war: Russia seeks arms-for-food deal with North Korea, US says
- Moscow hopes to receive 2 dozen kinds of weapons and munitions from Pyongyang, a White House spokesman added
- Experts believe the food situation in North Korea is the worst it has been under Kim Jong-un’s rule, but they see no signs of imminent famine or mass deaths
