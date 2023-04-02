A Taliban fighter stands guard near the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, it was reported on Saturday. Photo: AP
Three British men detained in Taliban custody in Afghanistan

  • Media reports named the men as paramedic Kevin Cornwell, YouTube star Miles Routledge and an unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers
  • UK non-profit group the Presidium Network said on Twitter it had been ‘working closely with two of the families’

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 7:54am, 2 Apr, 2023

