A Taliban fighter stands guard near the Foreign Ministry in Kabul, Afghanistan on Monday. Three British men have been detained by the Taliban in Afghanistan, it was reported on Saturday. Photo: AP
Three British men detained in Taliban custody in Afghanistan
- Media reports named the men as paramedic Kevin Cornwell, YouTube star Miles Routledge and an unnamed manager of a hotel for aid workers
- UK non-profit group the Presidium Network said on Twitter it had been ‘working closely with two of the families’
