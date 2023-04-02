The International Criminal Court has issued an arrest warrant for Russian President Vladimir Putin for war crimes because of his alleged involvement in abductions of children from Ukraine. File photo: Kremlin Pool via AP
Putin’s war crimes warrant could complicate Ukraine peace
- Judges in The Hague found ‘reasonable grounds to believe’ that Putin and his commissioner for children’s rights were responsible for war crimes
- The warrants will create ‘a great reluctance to talk about peace [and] about truce’ in Ukraine, populist Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said
