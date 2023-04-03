Russian Emergency Situations Ministry staff stand at the side of an explosion at a cafe in St Petersburg, Russia on Sunday. Photo: AP
Prominent Russian military blogger killed in bomb blast at St Petersburg cafe
- Russian news agencies quoted the interior ministry as confirming the death of Vladlen Tatarsky and saying that 16 people had been wounded
- Russian media said Tatarsky was meeting members of the public and that a woman presented him with a box containing a statuette that apparently exploded
