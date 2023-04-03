Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Kremlin / dpa
Russia to put nuclear weapons near Belarus’ western border with Nato neighbours, envoy says
- The comment by Russia’s ambassador to Belarus followed Putin’s recent statement about plans to station tactical nuclear weapons on the territory of Russia’s ally
- ‘It will expand our defence capability, and it will be done regardless of all the noise in Europe and the US,’ Boris Gryzlov said on Belarusian state television
