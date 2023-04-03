Over 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, said Russian authorities. Photo: AFP
Russian police detain female suspect, 26, over cafe blast that killed Russian military blogger

  • The suspect is Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who was previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies
  • Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian millionaire owner of Wagner Group, owns the cafe and had handed it over to a patriotic group for meetings

Associated Press
Associated Press and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:38pm, 3 Apr, 2023

