Russian police detain female suspect, 26, over cafe blast that killed Russian military blogger
- The suspect is Darya Trepova, a 26-year-old St Petersburg resident who was previously detained for taking part in anti-war rallies
- Yevgeny Prigozhin, the Russian millionaire owner of Wagner Group, owns the cafe and had handed it over to a patriotic group for meetings
Over 30 people were wounded by the blast, and 10 of them remain in grave condition, said Russian authorities. Photo: AFP