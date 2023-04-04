Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

West trying to divide Moscow, Beijing, claims Lavrov; Russian drones strike Ukraine’s port of Odesa

  • Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China
  • Russian drones struck strategic Ukrainian port of Odesa, local authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that ‘damage’ had been recorded

ReutersAgence France-Presse
Reuters and Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:35am, 4 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE