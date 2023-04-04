Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China. Photo: EPA-EFE
West trying to divide Moscow, Beijing, claims Lavrov; Russian drones strike Ukraine’s port of Odesa
- Russia Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said the West is trying to drive a wedge between Russia and China
- Russian drones struck strategic Ukrainian port of Odesa, local authorities said in the early hours of Tuesday, adding that ‘damage’ had been recorded
