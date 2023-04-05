Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russia says it’s ready to return Ukraine children if parents ask for them
- Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for the deportations, says families could send her an email
- Ukraine accuses Russia of having kidnapped more than 16,000 children since the start of its offensive more than a year ago
