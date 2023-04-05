Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russia says it’s ready to return Ukraine children if parents ask for them

  • Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova, who is wanted by the International Criminal Court for the deportations, says families could send her an email
  • Ukraine accuses Russia of having kidnapped more than 16,000 children since the start of its offensive more than a year ago

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 5:44am, 5 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
Russia’s Children’s Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova holds a press conference in Moscow on Tuesday. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE