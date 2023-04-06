Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Royal Castle courtyard as he visits Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Volodymyr Zelensky says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine
- Kyiv hopes to secure advanced fighter aircraft from the West, as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces
- The president says Ukrainian troops are still fighting for Bakhmut but could pull out if the Russians close in
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Royal Castle courtyard as he visits Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters