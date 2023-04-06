Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky speaks at the Royal Castle courtyard as he visits Warsaw, Poland on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
Volodymyr Zelensky says Poland will help form coalition to supply warplanes to Ukraine

  • Kyiv hopes to secure advanced fighter aircraft from the West, as it prepares to launch a counteroffensive against Moscow’s forces
  • The president says Ukrainian troops are still fighting for Bakhmut but could pull out if the Russians close in

Reuters

Updated: 4:21am, 6 Apr, 2023

