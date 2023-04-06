Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
Lithuania says China peace plan will result in loss of Ukraine’s sovereignty

  • Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis rejected Beijing’s mediation bid, saying ‘you cannot have full sovereignty of a country, and loss of territory’
  • He added Putin’s announcement that he would station nuclear weapons in Belarus, days after meeting with Xi, amounts to a ‘slap in the face’ to China

Bloomberg
Updated: 2:03pm, 6 Apr, 2023

