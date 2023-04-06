Russian girl Masha Moskalyov, who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture, has left with mother. Photo: Handout
Russian girl who drew anti-war picture is reunited with estranged mother after father was jailed for discrediting armed forces
- The girl’s father, Alexei Moskalyov, was given a 2-year jail term after his daughter drew a picture of Russian missiles and slogans like ‘No to Putin, no to war’
- At first, Masha Moskalyov did not want to go to her mother, who has not lived with the family for at least seven years, Russia’s Children’s Commissioner said
Russian girl Masha Moskalyov, who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture, has left with mother. Photo: Handout