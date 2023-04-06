Russian girl Masha Moskalyov, who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture, has left with mother. Photo: Handout
Russian girl Masha Moskalyov, who was sent to an orphanage after drawing an anti-war picture, has left with mother. Photo: Handout
Russian girl who drew anti-war picture is reunited with estranged mother after father was jailed for discrediting armed forces

  • The girl’s father, Alexei Moskalyov, was given a 2-year jail term after his daughter drew a picture of Russian missiles and slogans like ‘No to Putin, no to war’
  • At first, Masha Moskalyov did not want to go to her mother, who has not lived with the family for at least seven years, Russia’s Children’s Commissioner said

Reuters

Updated: 8:32pm, 6 Apr, 2023

