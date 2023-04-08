A fence at Kramatorsk train station, a year after Russian missiles hit the transport hub killing dozens. Photo: AFP
Ukraine mourns but is ‘holding up’, training 40,000 special troops, digging deep for power – as Russia takes stock
- Ukrainians honour dead at a railway station a year after Russian missiles hit, while miners work around the clock and new military ‘storm brigade’ units prepare
- Some analysts say the Russian offensive is going as poorly as expected, but war’s outcome will depend ‘on the speed and scope of Western deliveries’ to Ukraine
A fence at Kramatorsk train station, a year after Russian missiles hit the transport hub killing dozens. Photo: AFP