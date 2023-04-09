Children’s toys on a fence at the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia after being illegally taken from occupied territories

  • The children had been taken from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson regions, said Save Ukraine, which fights what it says are illegal deportations of Ukrainian children
  • Last month, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 1:04am, 9 Apr, 2023

