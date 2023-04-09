Children’s toys on a fence at the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AFP
31 Ukrainian children returned from Russia after being illegally taken from occupied territories
- The children had been taken from Ukraine’s Kharkiv and Kherson regions, said Save Ukraine, which fights what it says are illegal deportations of Ukrainian children
- Last month, the International Criminal Court announced an arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin on the war crime accusation of unlawfully deporting Ukrainian children
Children’s toys on a fence at the train station in Kramatorsk, Ukraine on Saturday. Photo: AFP