A volunteer inspects remains of a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Russian strikes kill father and 11-year-old daughter in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia

  • ‘The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family,’ the head of the State Emergency Service said on social media
  • ‘This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday,’ said Volodymyr Zelensky. ‘This is how Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity’

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 3:34am, 10 Apr, 2023

