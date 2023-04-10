A volunteer inspects remains of a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Russian strikes kill father and 11-year-old daughter in Ukraine’s city of Zaporizhzhia
- ‘The enemy carried out a missile attack on Zaporizhzhia and killed another Ukrainian family,’ the head of the State Emergency Service said on social media
- ‘This is how the terrorist state spends this Palm Sunday,’ said Volodymyr Zelensky. ‘This is how Russia puts itself in even greater isolation from the world, from humanity’
A volunteer inspects remains of a residential house damaged by a Russian missile strike in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine on Sunday. Photo: Reuters