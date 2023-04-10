A Chinese Navy ship sails on Monday towards the zone where Beijing said it would conduct live fire exercises northeast of Pingtan island, the closest point in China to Taiwan. Photo: AFP
Taiwan
Russia says China has right to conduct Taiwan military exercises

  • Beijing has carried out the last of three days of drills around the self-governed island of Taiwan, which China views as part of its territory
  • Kremlin spokesman said ‘you and I have witnessed actions provocative toward China’, which has ‘sovereign right’ to respond, according to ‘international law’

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:16pm, 10 Apr, 2023

