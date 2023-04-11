Remains of a building destroyed during fighting in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Remains of a building destroyed during fighting in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Ukraine war
World /  Russia & Central Asia

Ukraine cities pounded, Kyiv plays down fallout from leak of US documents

  • Ukrainian soldiers come under heavy attack in Bakhmut city as Russia launched air strikes, artillery barrages
  • Ukraine says counteroffensive plan not hurt by US leak, and that its strategic plans remained unchanged but that specific tactics were always subject to change

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:34pm, 11 Apr, 2023

Why you can trust SCMP
Remains of a building destroyed during fighting in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
Remains of a building destroyed during fighting in the Donetsk region, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE