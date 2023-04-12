Ukrainian servicemen fire a Soviet-era rocket launcher at Russian positions in the Kharkiv area in February. Photo: AP
Leaked US documents cast doubt on Ukraine’s military capacity

  • Files show the US has concerns about Kyiv’s ability to make big gains in a coming counteroffensive, and its capacity to keep defending against Russian strikes
  • One document, the authenticity of which could not immediately be confirmed, predicts many Ukraine air defence systems could soon be out of ammunition

Agence France-Presse

Updated: 2:24am, 12 Apr, 2023

